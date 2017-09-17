FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria strengthens to Category 3, headed for Leeward Islands

The latest positions of Hurricanes Jose and Maria and Tropical Depression Lee. (Source: Live 5)

Hurricane Maria's updated forecast track as of 11 a.m. Monday. (Source: Live 5)

The 11 a.m. postion of Category 3 Hurricane Maria. (Source: Live 5)

Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions beginning on Monday.

11 a.m. Update

At 11 a.m. the center of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 60.1 West, about 60 miles east of Martinique and about 95 miles east-southeast of Dominica.

It had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane as it moves through the Leeward Islands and the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon and evening, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The minimum central pressure measured by the aircraft is 959 mb.

It's still too early to tell whether the storm will have any direct impact on the Carolina coast.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

Martinique

St. Lucia

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane Jose continues northward trek, Lee fizzles

Hurricane Jose prompted a tropical storm warning for portions of New England as well as warnings of dangerous surf and rip currents along the east coast as it continued moving toward the northeast coast of the United States.

At 11 a.m., Jose was about 265 east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 510 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, down from 85 mph at 8 a.m.

A turn toward the north-northeast is expected on Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday, pass well east of the Delmarva peninsula Monday night and Tuesday, and pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Lee continued to deteriorate about 1,115 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and was expected to become a remnant low by Monday night.

