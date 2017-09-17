FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria weakens to Cat. 3 as it leaves Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria has weakened to a Category 3 as its eye moved off of the northeastern coast of Cuba, but it is expected to strengthen over open water.

The storm's maximum sustained winds wee at 115 mph at 2 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

2 p.m. Update

At 2 p.m., the center of Hurricane Maria was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft just offshore of the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 66.9 West.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move away from the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon. The center will then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to remain a dangerous major hurricane through Friday.



Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. A sustained wind of 45 mph with a gust to 77 mph was recently reported at Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. A sustained wind of 46 mph with a gust to 76 mph was recently reported at Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

The minimum central pressure based on the aircraft data is 961 mb.

The forecast track shows the storm remaining well off the South Carolina coastline, however the cone of uncertainty at the point that it would be near South Carolina currently varies by 250 miles toward the coastline.

Some computer models show the storm making a northeasterly turn toward New England which is still dealing with effects of Hurricane Jose.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Jose downgraded to tropical storm, remnants of Lee could redevelop

As tropical storm warnings for portions of New England continue, Jose remains a strong tropical storm.

At 11 a.m., Jose was about 150 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph, up from 65 mph at 5 a.m.

On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday.

Forecasters tracking the remnants of Lee say showers and thunderstorms have not become any better organized over the past few hours, but say that redevelopment is likely. The low was expected to move northward over the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days, and there is a 60 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours.

