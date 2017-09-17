FIRST ALERT: Maria becomes a hurricane, warnings issued for portions of the Leeward Islands

Maria became a Category 1 Hurricane Sunday afternoon and storm warnings and watches were issued for portions of the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions beginning on Monday.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as four to six feet above normal tide levels near where the center of Maria moves across the Leeward Islands.

Maria is expected to produce total rain accumulations of six to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches across the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Wednesday night. Maria is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of two to four inches for the northern and central Windward Islands. Rainfall amounts could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Swells generated by Maria are affecting the Lesser Antilles. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

5 p.m. Update

At 5 p.m. the center of Hurricane Maria was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.5 West.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Reconnaissance data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity when it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

The minimum central pressure measured by the aircraft is 982 mb.

Watches and Warnings

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Hurricane Warning for St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua and Barbuda.

The Hurricane Watch has been discontinued for these islands.

The government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Saba and St. Eustatius.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Hurricane Watch for the British Virgin Islands.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Martinique

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm- force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

Additional Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches and Warnings will likely be issued Sunday night or on Monday.

