FIRST ALERT: Maria intensifying, expected to become major hurricane Monday

Maria strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to reach Category 3 strength on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions beginning on Monday.

8 a.m. Update

At 8 p.m. the center of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 59.7 West, about 85 miles east of Martinique and about 120 miles east-southeast of Dominica.

It had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. A hurricane becomes a Category 3 and is considered a major hurricane when maximum sustained winds reach a speed of 111 mph.

Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon and evening, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The minimum central pressure measured by the aircraft is 967 mb.

It's still too early to tell whether the storm will have any direct impact on the Carolina coast.

The next forecast update is expected at around 11 a.m. from the National Hurricane Center.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

Martinique

St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane Jose continues northward trek, Lee fizzles

Hurricane Jose was continuing to prompt warnings of dangerous surf and rip currents along the east coast as it continued moving toward the northeast coast of the United States.

At 8 a.m., Jose was about 270 east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

A turn toward the north-northeast is expected on Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday, pass well east of the Delmarva peninsula Monday night and Tuesday, and pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Lee continued to deteriorate about 1,060 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and was expected to become a remnant low by Monday night.

