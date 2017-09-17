Hurricane Maria expected to stay out to sea, away from South Carolina

The latest tracks for Hurricane Maria continue to show the Category 3 storm staying away from South Carolina.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says impacts if any in the Lowcountry would be possible high surf and rip currents.

Maria is expected to continue north then veer east.

11 p.m. Update

At 11 p.m., the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 24.1 North, longitude 71.7 West, about 365 miles east from Nassau and 175 miles east of San Salvador.

Maria is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph, but a gradual turn to the north should begin on Saturday.

This forecast will bring the core of Maria east of the Bahamas on Saturday, and then over the open waters of the western Atlantic.

Watches and Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

Central Bahamas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Jose downgraded to post-tropical cyclone, remnants of Lee less likely to redevelop

As tropical storm warnings for portions of New England continue, Jose is now a post-tropical cyclone.

On Friday, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Jose was located near latitude 39.7 North, longitude 68.7 West, about 125 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.

Little motion is expected for the next 48 hours, and Jose is forecast to meander well offshore of the coast of southeastern New England during the next few days.

Forecasters tracking the remnants of Lee say showers and thunderstorms have not become any better organized over the past few updates and say that redevelopment is less likely. The low was expected to move northward over the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days, and there is a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days.

