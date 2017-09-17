Hurricane Maria nears Turks and Caicos Islands

The eye of Hurricane Maria was nearing the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and dangerous high waves continued along the north coast of Hispaniola.

The storm's maximum sustained winds remained at 125 mph at 2 a.m., making the storm a Category 3 hurricane.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Thursday most of the forecast models show Maria continuing to stay away from the South Carolina coast.

"We have growing confidence that this storm is going to stay well offshore of the Lowcountry. However, we still will see high surf, rip currents and shallow coastal flooding as a result of the storm passing several hundred miles offshore."

5 a.m. Update

At 5 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Maria was located near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 70.6 West, about 35 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island and about 490 miles east-southeast of Nassau.

Maria is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph, but a move toward the north-northwest is anticipated later Friday and Saturday.

On the forecast track, Maria's eye will gradually move near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher gusts.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely Friday and Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles. The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 959 mb.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

The Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Central Bahamas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Jose downgraded to post-tropical cyclone, remnants of Lee less likely to redevelop

As tropical storm warnings for portions of New England continue, Jose is now a post-tropical cyclone.

At 5 a.m., the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Jose was located near latitude 39.7 North, longitude 68.7 West, about 125 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.

Little motion is expected for the next 48 hours, and Jose is forecast to meander well offshore of the coast of southeastern New England during the next few days.

Forecasters tracking the remnants of Lee say showers and thunderstorms have not become any better organized over the past few updates and say that redevelopment is less likely. The low was expected to move northward over the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days, and there is a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days.

