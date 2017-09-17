Woman denied bond after stabbing incident in Berkeley County, victim recovering

Berkeley County deputies say they have arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing that happened Friday night in Ladson.

Andra Lynn Giles, 35, was identified and apprehended by law enforcement and charged.

On the early evening of Friday, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing at 131 Crosswatch Drive, located in the Ladson area of Berkeley County.

The adult female victim was transported to Trident Hospital for medical treatment for injuries sustained from her having been stabbed repeatedly by Giles during the incident, according to a Facebook post by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Giles was charged with attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Giles was denied bond at her bond hearing on Saturday. She remains at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

The victim remains hospitalized at this time but is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

