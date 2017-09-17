Charleston woman returns to Lowcountry after Irma, says she may never return to Caribbean island

A local woman has returned to the Lowcountry, after escaping the destruction of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.

She says she may never return.

Charleston only felt the outer impacts of Hurricane Irma, but one local woman suffered through the worst of it on Saint Thomas.

Tara Pendley returned to Charleston on Friday night after being forced to leave the island of Saint Thomas following Hurricane Irma.

Pendley says the devastation she saw there was incredible but she's lucky it wasn't worse for her.

Pendley lived on the island for the last year.

As the hurricane got closer and closer, she said panic swept across the island. After the hurricane passed, she was worried flights would be canceled, so she was able to evacuate on a cruise ship and return to Charleston.

Pendley said she still isn't sure whether or not she'll return to Saint Thomas.

Crazy video of St. Thomas as Hurricane Irma passed through! Video by Tara Pendley, who lived there for the last year #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/90RuEn4Wle — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) September 17, 2017

