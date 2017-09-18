Quantcast

Dispatch: Emergency Crews respond to reported structure fire in - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Dispatch: Emergency Crews respond to reported structure fire in North Charleston

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC/AP) -

Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston, according to Charleston County Dispatchers. 

North Charleston Fire and Police are responding to the 4700 block of Mixson Avenue. 

Crews responded to the scene at 12:48 a.m.

There have been no reports of any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Powered by Frankly