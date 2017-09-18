Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 67 yards in a 13-9 loss to Houston. The Summerville alum has 10 catches for 142 yards

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 tackles and .5 TFL in a 13-9 loss to Houston. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 5 tackles and 1 TFL

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 1 tackle in a 27-20 win over Philadelphia. The Beaufort alum has 12 tackles

Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Had 4 tackles in a 19-17 win over San Diego. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 4 tackles

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Was not active in a 13-9 win over Cincinnati

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 45-20 loss to Oakland

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 45-20 loss to Oakland. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Did not have a touch in a 42-17 win over Dallas

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles and .5 sacks in a 27-20 loss to Washington. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 4 tackles, 2 TFL and 1.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 carries for 11 yards and 3 catches for 12 yards in a 16-13 win over Indianapolis. The Berkeley alum has 2 carries for 11 yards and 5 catches for 47 yards