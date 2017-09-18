Quantcast

Double-wide trailer home destroyed by fire in Moncks Corner

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
(Source: Live 5 news) (Source: Live 5 news)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A double-wide mobile home was destroyed by a fire Monday morning in Moncks Corner. 

The call came in around 2:20 a.m. for the fire near Rollingwood Drive. First responders cleared the scene before 3:30 a.m. The structure is believed to have been vacant for some time. 

Details are limited at this time. Check back for details. 

