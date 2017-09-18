Double-wide trailer home destroyed by fire in Moncks Corner

A double-wide mobile home was destroyed by a fire Monday morning in Moncks Corner.More >>
Maria became a Category 1 Hurricane Sunday afternoon and storm warning and watches were issued for portions of the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the second active tropical storm behind Hurricane Jose.More >>
Mount Pleasant police confirm the intersection of Highway 17 at Shelmore Blvd. is closed due to a collision that brought down light poles.More >>
