Double-wide trailer home destroyed by fire in Moncks Corner

A double-wide mobile home was destroyed by a fire Monday morning in Moncks Corner.

The call came in around 2:20 a.m. for the fire near Rollingwood Drive. First responders cleared the scene before 3:30 a.m. The structure is believed to have been vacant for some time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.