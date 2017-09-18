Quantcast

Early-morning fire destroys double-wide trailer fire in Moncks Corner

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

An early-morning fire destroyed a double-wide mobile home Monday morning in Moncks Corner. 

The call came in around 2:20 a.m. for the fire near Rollingwood Drive. First responders cleared the scene before 3:30 a.m. 

Whitesville Rural Fire Chief Timothy Stephenson said the home was vacant when crews arrived.

No one was injured in the fire, but the incident remains under investigation, he said.

