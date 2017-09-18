Quantcast

Dispatch: North Charleston police respond to reported stabbing

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Dispatch confirms North Charleston police responded to a reported stabbing.

Police were sent to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road.

We have reached out for more information.

