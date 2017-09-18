North Charleston Police investigate stabbing at motel

North Charleston Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a motel.

Police responded at 4:01 a.m. Monday to the 3600 block of Dorchester Road and found the victim who was suffering a stab wound to the neck, an incident report states.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition, police say. The victim told investigators he was approached by a man wearing all black and a woman and said the man asked him for a cigarette. While the victim reached into his pocket, the woman distracted him and the man struck the victim in the neck with a sharp instrument, the report states.

The victim did not know what type of weapon the attacker used.

Police say after the incident the victim attempted to chase the victim around the motel parking lot, but then went to a nearby store to get aid.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

