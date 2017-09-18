Coroner identifies Summerville man killed in Mount Pleasant accident

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after the truck he was driving ran off the road and struck a light pole in Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say 22-year-old Keith Jurrell Hayes of Summerville died at MUSC on Monday.

According to the coroner's office, he died from injuries he sustained in an accident on Sunday.

At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to Highway 17 at Shelmore Boulevard for a single vehicle accident.

Mount Pleasant police say a box truck was headed northbound when it ran off the road and struck a traffic light pole.

"The driver of the truck was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he did succumb to the injuries received," MPPD officials said in a statement.

Officers had earlier shut down northbound lanes as crews worked the scene.

Lights out at Highway 17/Shelmore due to collision. Intersection will be closed northbound until further. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/NIWu0DXmmp — Matthew Cowdrey (@MPPDCowdrey) September 18, 2017

