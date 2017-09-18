FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Intersection of Highway 17 at Shelmore Blvd closed due to crash

Mount Pleasant police confirm the intersection of Highway 17 at Shelmore Blvd. is closed due to a collision that brought down light poles.

Lights out at Highway 17/Shelmore due to collision. Intersection will be closed northbound until further. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/NIWu0DXmmp — Matthew Cowdrey (@MPPDCowdrey) September 18, 2017

All traffic will be closed with the exception of southbound traffic on Highway 17 while workers replace the downed poles.

