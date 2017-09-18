Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Intersection of Highway 17 at Shelmore Blvd closed due to crash

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
(source: Mount Pleasant Police Department) (source: Mount Pleasant Police Department)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant police confirm the intersection of Highway 17 at Shelmore Blvd. is closed due to a collision that brought down light poles.

All traffic will be closed with the exception of southbound traffic on Highway 17 while workers replace the downed poles.

