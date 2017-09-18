Northbound lanes of Hwy. 17 reopen after crash downs power lines

Mount Pleasant Police say northbound lanes shut down because of an early-morning accident have reopened.

The crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. and closed the intersection of Highway 17 at Shelmore Boulevard for hours as crews worked to replace a damaged power pole.

Shortly after 5 a.m., southbound lanes of Highway 17 reopened. Northbound lanes reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police said.

Lights out at Highway 17/Shelmore due to collision. Intersection will be closed northbound until further. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/NIWu0DXmmp — Matthew Cowdrey (@MPPDCowdrey) September 18, 2017

There was no word on injuries.

