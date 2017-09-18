Georgetown deputies searching for man wanted in attempted break-in

Georgetown deputies released a surveillance image in an attempted break-in at a Murrells Inlet store in hope someone can help them identify the man.

The attempted break-in happened early Saturday morning at Akers Discount Golf on the Highway 17 Bypass, according to deputies.

The store’s security system captured an image of the suspect during his failed attempt to pry the store’s doors open, they say.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.