National Action Network continuing hurricane relief, asks for donations

The National Action Network is asking people to continue donating to their ongoing hurricane relief efforts.

The organization is working to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas as well as Hurricane Irma in Miami. But a spokesperson acknowledges that donations stopped after Hurricane Irma caused flooding and damage in the Lowcountry.

Now they are asking people to continue those donations.

They are sending a truck loaded with ready-to-eat food, baby food and supplies and personal hygiene products to Miami where it is expected to arrive at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Donations are being sought to fill a truck slated to go to Texas and to cover the $2,500 fuel cost, a spokesperson for the group says. Victims in Texas say they need furniture, inflatable beds, clothing, brooms, mops, Clorox and other cleaning supplies and baby food and supplies.

The National Action Network says it also has set up a relief fund at South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Anyone wishing to donate to the fund should ask for the network's hurricane relief fund.

