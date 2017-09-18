Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: National Action Network to hold news conference on h - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: National Action Network to hold news conference on hurricane relief plans

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
National Action Network's Elder James Johnson speaks to reporters during an August news conference. (Source: Live 5/File) National Action Network's Elder James Johnson speaks to reporters during an August news conference. (Source: Live 5/File)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The National Action Network scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon on hurricane relief.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.

The event is being held at the Chicora Life Center on Rivers Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly