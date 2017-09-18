The Citadel moves up in both FCS polls

The Citadel Bulldogs are ranked No. 10 in both the FCS Coaches’ Poll and the STATS FCS Poll, released on Monday. The Bulldogs jumped three spots in each poll this week following Top 10 losses by New Hampshire and North Dakota.

The Citadel (3-0, 1-0 SoCon) rallied from a 17-7 deficit on Saturday to win at ETSU, 31-25. The Bulldogs overcame a pair of costly special teams mistakes to reel off 21 unanswered points on three consecutive TD drives in the second half. Freshman wide receiver Raleigh Webb accounted for two touchdowns and the Bulldog defense had 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, and held ETSU to 208 total yards.

This week’s poll marks the 23rd consecutive week the Bulldogs have been ranked, a program record.

James Madison (3-0) remained No. 1 in both polls followed by North Dakota State (2-0), Sam Houston State (2-0) and South Dakota State (3-0) with the same top four in both polls.

Wofford is No. 9 in both polls and the Bulldogs’ next opponent, Samford (2-1), is No. 17/18 in the two polls. The Citadel travels to Samford on Sept. 30 in what will likely be a meeting of ranked SoCon teams in Birmingham. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.



-per The Citadel Athletics