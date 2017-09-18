Allen named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week

The Citadel’s Dominique Allen (Richmond Hill, Ga.) has been named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Week following the Bulldogs’ rally from a 10-point deficit for a 31-25 win in their conference opener at ETSU on Saturday.

The senior quarterback led three consecutive touchdown drives in the second half to rally from a 17-7 deficit and to give The Citadel (3-0, 1-0) its ninth consecutive SoCon regular season win. Allen rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. He added 104 yards passing on four completions and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb (Acworth, Ga.). He also found Josh LeBlanc (Houston, Tex.) for 44 yards late in the fourth to convert a third down and help The Citadel add a key field goal to its lead.

Allen steered the Bulldogs to 435 yards of offense and 331 yards on the ground. The Citadel held the ball for 37 minutes in the win.

Allen is 19-6 as a starter and has the No. 10 Bulldogs in the FCS Coaches Poll for a program record consecutive 23 weeks.

The Citadel’s Myles Pierce (Daphne, Ala.) and Noah Cannon (Rabun Gap, Ga.) were the nominees for defensive and special teams’ honors. Pierce had two tackles for loss, a sack and a QB hurry in the win as the Bulldogs had 10.0 TFLs as a team and held ETSU to 208 yards. Cannon punted three times for a 46.3-yard average and a career long 55-yard boot in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs are off this weekend and travel to Samford on Sept. 30 for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff.



-per The Citadel Athletics