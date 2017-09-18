Gamecocks announce kickoff time for Texas A&M game

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas A&M Aggies will kick at 7:30 pm ET (6:30 local) on Saturday, September 30, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas will be televised on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks will be looking for their first win against Texas A&M. The Aggies lead the all-time series by a 3-0 count, including a 24-13 win in Columbia last season.

Both teams are off to 2-1 starts this season. South Carolina host Louisiana Tech (2-1) this weekend, while Texas A&M plays Arkansas (1-1) in Arlington, Texas.



-per USC Athletics