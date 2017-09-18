Kickoff time announced for Clemson-Virginia Tech game

Clemson and Virginia Tech will play at 8 pm on Saturday September 30th in Blacksburg, Virginia. The schools made the announcement Monday.
The primetime contest could be a top 15 showdown. The No. 2 ranked Tigers will face Boston College before taking on the Hokies. Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion this Saturday.
The ACC showdown will mark the third time in five games the defending national champions will have played a night game.
