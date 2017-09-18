Tattoo parlors soon may be coming to Goose Creek.

Goose Creek City Council is expected to give final approval Tuesday night to an ordinance allow tattoo parlors.

It's been ten years since the state legislature gave the green light for tattoo parlors to open in South Carolina.

Breakthrough Tattoo Parlor was one of the first to open in North Charleston.

Tre Smith recalls how tattooing at one time got a bad rap.

"I think they associated it with nefarious activity maybe in the past and that's just not true," Smith said.

Now, smaller cities like Goose Creek may be getting on board.

"We had a gentleman who came in, said he wanted to locate as tattoo facility here in the City of Goose Creek and we didn't have a zoning district where we could place a tattoo facility," city planning director Kara Browder said.

Browder says the planning department went to work on an ordinance for tattoo parlors, and also asked for feedback from people who live there.

"I guess it's not the worst thing I ever heard. I mean everybody has a tattoo today don't they? I mean the young kids all seem to get 'em. I sure wouldn't want one," Goose Creek resident Martine Friedman said.

Browder says there's been no negative feedback about having tattoo parlors in the city.

"I'm not surprised. I think tattoo facilities, tattooing in general has just become a little more mainstream and the City of Charleston is one of the ordinances we looked at," Browder said.

If the tattoo parlor ordinance becomes law they can only be located in commercial and industrial areas. They cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a school, church or recreational area. And the owner would have to get a license and certification from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Smith believes tattoo parlors in Goose Creek will be good for the city.

"I think that's a move forward," he said.

Currently, there are 16 tattoo parlors in the Tri-County area, 10 in Charleston County, four in Berkeley County and two in Dorchester County.

