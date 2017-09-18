Dylann Roof requesting to replace lawyers, calling them 'political and biological enemies'

Sketch of Dylann Roof making his own closing argument to the jury. (Sketch: Robert Maniscalco)

Dylann Roof has requested to replace his current lawyers in his federal appeals case citing that the two attorneys' races make it "impossible" for him to trust them.

The Emanuel AME shooter stated that his two lawyers, whom he labeled Jewish and Indian, will be unable to represent him in an efficient manner due to his beliefs.

"Because of my political views, which are arguably religious, it will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies," Roof stated in a handwritten document.

It will be up to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals whether the request is granted.

In the motion filed on Monday, Roof also mentioned David Isaac Bruck, Roof's lawyer during the federal trial, saying Bruck being Jewish was a "constant source of conflict."

Roof was convicted this past December on 33 federal charges relating to the June 17, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

He was sentenced to death on those charges in January.

Roof was convicted in the deaths of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; Depayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59.

