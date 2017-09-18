Charleston city leaders want public input for West Ashley revitalization

Big changes in West Ashley are up for discussion and if you live there, Charleston city leaders want your input.

Starting at 6 p.m., people will have the chance to see whether their ideas for the future of West Ashley will be implemented into the future plans for the West Ashley area of Charleston.

They will also have the chance to add any ideas they feel are missing from that plan.

The goal of Monday's open house is to get feedback from residents to make sure their community reflects the community they envision.

The workshop is being held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Schoolhouse at 720 Magnolia Road.

