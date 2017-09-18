Charleston Design Review Board to discuss new fire station, dealership demolition

Flags and markers at the Charleston 9 memorial at the former site of the Sofa Super Store. (Source: Live 5)

The City of Charleston Design Review Board is meeting Monday night on a possible new fire station and the demolition of a former car dealership in West Ashley.

The board will consider a new fire station that would be built near the Charleston Nine Memorial Park. That site is where the Sofa Super Store stood before a deadly fire on June 18, 2007, that claimed nine City of Charleston firefighters. The site was later converted to a park honoring the nine men.

The new City of Charleston Fire Station would be built between Dunkin Donuts and the memorial on Savannah Highway.

The board will also consider the demolition of the current Volvo dealership on Savannah Highway as well as an addition to the current BMW dealership.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.