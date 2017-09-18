Report: Several shots fired during road rage incident in Dorchester County

Investigators say several shots were fired during a road rage incident in Dorchester County.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened in Ridgeville on Saturday.

According to DCSO officials, the incident involved a pickup truck and a sedan at Highway 78 and 27.

"The vehicles were traveling towards St. George on Hwy 78," said Chief Deputy Sam Richardson"Several shots were fired during the incident."

A report states both of the vehicles then proceeded to a local gas station.

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation.

