Report: Several shots fired during road rage incident in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators say several shots were fired during a road rage incident in Dorchester County. 

The sheriff's office said the incident happened in Ridgeville on Saturday.

According to DCSO officials, the incident involved a pickup truck and a sedan at Highway 78 and 27.

"The vehicles were traveling towards St. George on Hwy 78," said Chief Deputy Sam Richardson"Several shots were fired during the incident." 

A report states both of the vehicles then proceeded to a local gas station. 

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation. 

