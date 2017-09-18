Report: Deputies investigating after woman shoots boyfriend in Walterboro

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after investigators say a woman shot her boyfriend in Walterboro.

On Saturday night, deputies responded to a business on the 1500 block of Hampton Street.

Deputies found the 49-year-old victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say the man was found near the front door of the Orange Store bleeding profusely from his right upper arm.

He told deputies that he went inside the store to buy a lottery ticket, and when he came back outside he spoke to his 32-year-old girlfriend, Jenna Polk.

The victim reported Polk said something to him, then shot him.

The victim told deputies he then went back inside the store and asked the clerk to call 911.

CCSO officials said Polk and the handgun were located in a wooded area down the street.

Investigators with the sheriff's office say they are continuing the investigation.

