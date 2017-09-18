Report: Deputies investigating after woman shoots boyfriend in Walterboro

Hurricane Maria has reached Category 4 strength on its way to the Leeward Islands.More >>
Hurricane Maria has reached Category 4 strength on its way to the Leeward Islands.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the second active tropical storm behind Hurricane Jose.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the second active tropical storm behind Hurricane Jose.More >>
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after investigators say a woman shot her boyfriend in Walterboro.More >>
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after investigators say a woman shot her boyfriend in Walterboro.More >>
A tropical storm Irma flood study is underway in the Charleston region.More >>
A tropical storm Irma flood study is underway in the Charleston region.More >>