Live 5 Five-Star Player of the Week: Oceanside Collegiate's Sam Hartman

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Oceanside Collegiate Academy senior quarterback Sam Hartman is our newest Live 5 Five-Star Player of the Week.

Hartman threw for 471 yards and six touchdowns in the Landsharks 41-21 win over Wade Hampton Friday.

The Wake Forest commit is playing a pivotal role in turning the OCA program around. The Landsharks failed to win a game last year but are now 3-2 on the year.

