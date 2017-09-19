Porter-Gaud's Lanford commits to Yale

Porter-Gaud senior Jake Lanford has verbally committed to attend Yale University his AAU squad, TMP Basketball out of the Lowcountry, announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Lanford chose the Ivy League school in Connecticut over multiple other offers including Georgia Southern, Wofford and Boston University.

The 6'9 center helped lead the Cyclones to a SCISA 3-A state championship last season as the team went 24-4 overall for the season. Lanford is generally considered one of the top 10 prospects in the state.