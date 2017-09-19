Lowcountry Day of Giving event kicks off at 3 p.m.

The Lowcountry Giving Day event in 2016 was a unified effort to encourage donations for area charities. (Source: Live 5)

An annual event designed to help raise awareness of local nonprofit organizations will kick off in Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

The Lowcountry Day of Giving event begins at 3 p.m. at the Joe Riley Stadium in downtown Charleston.

Twenty-five bands and 140 Tri-County nonprofit organizations will be there with one common goal: giving back.

Participating nonprofits will collect donations for education, animal and human services. Additional organizations will collect items to help feed the hungry and improve health and medical care for those who need it and to help the homeless.

Click here to donate online.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.