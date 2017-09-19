Lowcountry Day of Giving event kicks off at 3 p.m.

Potentially-catastrophic Hurricane Maria continues to maintain its strength as a powerful Category 5 storm as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Potentially-catastrophic Hurricane Maria continues to maintain its strength as a powerful Category 5 storm as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
A federal appeals court has denied white supremacist Dylann Roof's request to replace his Jewish and Indian lawyers who are appealing his death sentence for a racist massacre in South Carolina a day after he filed it.More >>
An annual event designed to help raise awareness of local nonprofit organizations will kick off in Charleston Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Virginia church that Robert E. Lee belonged to after the Civil War will no longer be named after the Confederate general.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing from the Murrells Inlet area since Thursday, September 14.More >>