Lowcountry Giving Day festival to feature nonprofits, local bands and comedians

The Lowcountry Giving Day event in 2016 was a unified effort to encourage donations for area charities. (Source: Live 5)

Tuesday is Lowcountry Giving Day, an opportunity for the community to donate to local nonprofits.

In the past three years, Lowcountry Giving Day has brought in nearly $15 million to local organizations.

For the first time this year, the event will go from online and text donations only to a festival at The Joe Riley Stadium from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will feature nearly 30 bands and comedians in addition to booths from the 140 local organizations that are participating.

The organization behind the event is the Collective Force Foundation. It's a mission-based company that serves as a fundraising platform for schools churches and nonprofits. It's the foundations first year putting on this event.

The CEO of the Collective Force Foundation, Bill Sandvig, says people can engage with the organizations, learn about what they're doing in the community and sign up for volunteer opportunities if interested while at the festival.

Sandvig says the entire event was made possible through people donating their services and time.

He says it will be the largest gathering of Lowcountry nonprofits in the city.

The event is free and people are highly encouraged to donate to a non-profit in exchange for a comedy show ticket.

This year's theme is 'It Starts With One."

Sandvig says over the last three years less than one percent of the population gave. They're asking to give what you can no matter if it's $1 or thousands of dollars, it all counts.

Click here for a list of the local nonprofits taking part in the event.

Click here to donate online.

