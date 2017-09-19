Judges deny Dylann Roof's request to fire Jewish, Indian lawyers in death penalty appeal

A federal appeals court has denied white supremacist Dylann Roof's request to replace his Jewish and Indian lawyers who are appealing his death sentence for a racist massacre in South Carolina a day after he filed it.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a one-page, 11-word denial Tuesday.

Roof's handwritten appeal was filed Monday, labeling his two attorneys Jewish and Indian and stating they would be unable to represent him in an efficient manner due to his beliefs.

"Because of my political views, which are arguably religious, it will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies," Roof stated in a handwritten document.

Roof was sentenced to death in January after being convicted of hate crimes in the killings of nine black worshippers at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.

In denying Roof's requests, the judges wrote: "The court denies the motion for substitution of counsel on appeal."

Roof was convicted in December in the deaths of the church's pastor, State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; and parishioners Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; Depayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.