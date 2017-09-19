Police searching for driver who ran over man in James Island neighborhood

Charleston police are searching for a driver who ran over a man in a James Island neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 40-year-old man is in critical condition, according to a spokesman at MUSC.

Investigators say it happened on Billfish Court in the Harborwoods III subdivision off Fort Johnson Road.

A nearby neighbor of the victim said crime there is a rare occurrence.

"I was very startled," Carrie Morris said. "This is a very quiet neighborhood, nothing unusual ever goes on. He's a really nice person who lives down the street so I was shocked."

According to an incident report, the victim was at his friend's friend's house on Blue Marlin Drive and decided to step outside to smoke a cigarette.

The report states the friend then saw a black Ford F-150 truck speeding.

The victim reportedly said "not in my neighborhood," and he got in his golf cart to confront the driver.

"He's always done a lot to make sure that the neighborhood is safe so I can believe if he saw someone speeding in the neighborhood where there's lots of kids he usually would step in," Morris said.

The victim's friend said he heard an argument and then total silence. He then saw the truck speeding out of Billfish Court, turn left on Blue Marlin Drive, drive through his front yard and then make a right on Fort Johnson Road.

He and his girlfriend found the victim lying on his back in front of a house on Bluefish Court. Police say he had injuries to his face, back and legs. The victim was transported to MUSC where he is expected to recover.

"It's scary, it's unfortunate," Morris said. "I hope they find out who's responsible."

Anyone with Information on the truck should call Charleston Police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

