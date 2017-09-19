Authorities investigating after shots fired in Goose Creek neighborhood

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired in a Goose Creek neighborhood.

On Monday afternoon, Goose Creek police officers responded to the Birch Hollow Mobile Home Park for a report of multiple shots fired. A report states the shots were fired in the roadway at or from a white car with dark tinted windows occupied by two people.

Investigators found three spent .45 cartridges in the roadway.

Several people told officers they heard multiple gun shots, with some stating they heard as many as twelve gunshots.

A witness said they saw a local boy running in the area of Barton Drive as shots were being fired, and believed he may have been the target.

GCPD officials said they located the boy's mother who told authorities that she heard the gunshots after her son left the home. Officers said when they made contact with the boy on the phone, he "initially played ignorant about the gunfire" until the officer advised him that his mother saw him running as shots were being fired.

Police say the boy then said the gunfire had nothing to do with him, and he would not come back to the home to speak to the officers.

The mother said she believed the shooting was related to an ongoing issue when her daughter was jumped by several people at her home. She said the two who had assaulted her daughter had not been located or charged, and the entire ordeal was escalating.

According to a police report, the mother said her son became involved after he made statements about handling everything on the street.

Officers also responded to another home in the area. The homeowner said he and his wife arrived at their house and found a bullet hole and a bullet.

Less than an hour after the initial incident, officers received a report from a concerned citizen at Hallmark Apartments about a male subject in the area who had stated he was shot earlier in the day. Officers said they found someone who fit the description of the victim, but that person walked away and claimed he did not know the subject police were looking for.

"I attempted a consensual contact with him, but the subject walked away from us and disappeared into an apartment," a police report states.

The Goose Creek Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.