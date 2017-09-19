Quantcast

Porter-Gaud's Nesmith commits to Vanderbilt

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Porter-Gaud senior guard Aaron Nesmith is committed to Vanderbilt University. He made the announcement Tuesday.

Nesmith was being heavily recruited by major Division I programs including South Carolina and Florida.

He's just one of a talented group of Cyclones looking to play hoops at the next level. Fellow senior Jake Lanford committed to Yale Monday and junior Josiah James is being heavily recruited as well.

