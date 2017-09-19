Police searching for pair who used stolen credit cards at store

The vehicle police say is involved in the credit card fraud case. (Source: Charleston Police Department)

Charleston Police are searching for a couple who made fraudulent charges with a stolen credit card.

The incidents occurred Sunday at the West Ashley Walmart and the neighboring Murphy Oil USA gas station, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The credit card was stolen from a vehicle in the area of Arabian Drive in West Ashley, he said.

The couple was seen on surveillance footage driving a white SUV, but there was no information on the make, model or license plate number.

Anyone with information on the identity of the people shown in the images is asked to contact Charleston Police Investigator Malinowski at 843-579-6205 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

