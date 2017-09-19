Quantcast

Missing Charleston man has been reported found - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Missing Charleston man has been reported found

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police say a man reported missing Monday night has been found.

Shortly after 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, police said the man has been found.

The man was reported missing after leaving a home on the 2200 block of Ashley River Road.

