Police searching for missing Charleston man

Potentially-catastrophic Hurricane Maria continues to maintain its strength as a powerful Category 5 storm as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Two people are behind bars following a violent home invasion where a man was shot, a dog was killed and a woman was terrorized.More >>
When the Charleston County Public Library presented borrowers the chance to return overdue library books without fines, one woman was happy for the opportunity.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Monday night.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a couple who made fraudulent charges with a stolen credit card.More >>
