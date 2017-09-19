Police searching for missing Charleston man

Charleston Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Monday night.

David Jamison Dark, 26, was last seen driving away from a home in the 2200 block of Ashley River Road at approximately 6:30 p.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Dark and his father got into a heated argument before Dark left, Francis said.

Dark was last seen wearing tan and brown work-type clothing when he left the home.

He stands 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a Tan 1998 4-door Saturn sedan with South Carolina license tags LAB-872.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.