Report: Man shot, dog killed in violent Lowcountry home invasion

Two people are behind bars following a violent home invasion where a man was shot, a dog was killed and a woman was terrorized.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced two Allendale County men were charged with kidnapping and multiple other charges in a home invasion that happened earlier this month.

“These individuals needed to be taking off the street immediately,” the sheriff said.

Devante Rasberry, 24, and Henry Ginn, Jr., 25, were each charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery discharging a firearm into a dwelling, ill treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

"The two suspects were apprehended through a combined effort of the OCSO and agents with the US Marshals," OCSO officials said.

On Sept. 1, a Longwood Drive couple were at home when around 9:40 a.m. someone knocked on the door.

A man initially explained he had car trouble but then pulled out a pistol while forcing his way into the home, a report states.

"During a confrontation in which the gunman demanded a particular door be unlocked, the gunman shot a male resident of the home in the leg," OCSO officials said.

According to investigators, when the woman explained to the suspect that she did not have a key for the door, the suspect took her to the rear of the home where the suspect shot her pit bull dog.

"A second subject had entered the residence, at which time the victim who had been shot had crawled into a bedroom where he retrieved a handgun," OCSO officials said.

The sheriff's office said the victim fired twice at the second subject.

Authorities say the armed intruders then fled while the woman inside the home ran to a neighboring home to call 911.

"Investigators learned a subject had later checked in at a Lowcountry hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm," OCSO officials said."A tip then came in from the public claiming the subject with a gunshot wound was involved in the Longwood incident."

Ginn and Rasberry were identified as the intruders and taken into custody late Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

"At this point, robbery is believed to have been the motive," OCSO officials said.

Both Rasberry and Ginn appeared in court on Monday before Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus, who denied bond.

