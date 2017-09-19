East Bay Street reopens after more than a week of closure from water main break

The section of East Bay Street in front of the U.S. Customs House reopened on Tuesday after more than a week of road repairs.

Crews have been working to fill a large hole that opened up after a water main break left six businesses without water for a few hours last Sunday before

Hurricane Irma's effects reached Charleston.

Though streets are back to normal operation since 2 p.m. Tuesday, businesses on the street say the week-long road closure had a big impact on their sales.

Carmella's is just one example.



"This is not something we're used to," said Mike Compton, the manager at Carmella's downtown."There's like five or six people here. Normally it's a little bit busier for lunch."

The road closure was prompted by a 10-inch water main break that happened on Sept. 8.

"It damaged a lot of infrastructure under the road, and a good size chunk of the road itself," said Mike Saia, the communications manager for Charleston

Water System.

Compton also says the effects of Hurricane Irma could be to blame for the slower business.

Regardless, he hoped the road wouldn't have taken crews more than a week to repair.

But Saia said the repairs were necessary.

"We have to fix the road right, and if that takes a little bit longer, then we have to do what we need to do to make sure the public is safe," said Saia.

With the road finally reopened, Compton hopes business will pick back up again.

"I have no doubt that we'll go back to normal, hopefully right after that," said Compton.

