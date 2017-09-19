Volvo Cars expanding Berkeley County plant investment to $1 billion

Volvo Cars is planning to double its investment in its upcoming assembly plant in South Carolina to $1 billion which is expected to bring in nearly 4,000 workers to the company's first U.S. factory.

According to a spokesman for the automaker, they will be adding a second production line to the factory under construction in Berkeley County.

Initially, the investment was for $500 million.

The addition will now bring up to 3900 new jobs to the Charleston area.

Volvo is hoping to start production in late 2018.

