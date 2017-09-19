Berkeley County School District announces weather make-up days

Berkeley County school officials have announced weather make-up days for classes that were canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram announced that Monday, Oct. 16, 2017; Monday, March 19, 2018; and Friday, March 30, 2018 will serve as the make-up days for Friday, Sept. 8, 2017; Monday, Sept. 11, 2017; and Tue., September 12, 2017.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening at the rescheduled Berkeley County Board of Education Meeting.

"These September instructional days were missed as a result of Hurricane Irma," BCSD officials said."These three instructional make-up dates were previously designated as Inclement Weather Days in the 2017-2018 Instructional Calendar."

You can view BCSD Instructional Calendar here.

