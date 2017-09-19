Berkeley County School District announces weather make-up days

Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, is now moving closer to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.More >>
Berkeley County school officials have announced weather make-up days for classes that were canceled during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Volvo Cars is planning to double its investment in its upcoming assembly plant in South Carolina to $1 billion which is expected to bring in nearly 4,000 workers to the company's first U.S. factory.More >>
The section of East Bay Street in front of the U.S. Customs House reopened on Tuesday after more than a week of road repairs.More >>
Two people are behind bars following a violent home invasion where a man was shot, a dog was killed and a woman was terrorized.More >>
