Crews on scene of reported structure fire in West Ashley

City of Charleston and St. Andrews firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire in West Ashley.
Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, is nearing St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands late Tuesday night.More >>
A 15-year-old who had been missing from the Murrells Inlet area since Sept. 14 has been located.More >>
Berkeley County school officials have announced weather make-up days for classes that were canceled during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Volvo Cars is planning to double its investment in its upcoming assembly plant in South Carolina to $1 billion which is expected to bring in nearly 4,000 workers to the company's first U.S. factory.More >>
