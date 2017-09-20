Two rescued in early morning house fire in West Ashley

Two people stood on this rooftop waiting to be rescued by firefighters (source: Live 5 News)

Firefighters rescued two people from a house fire in West Ashley.

Charleston County dispatch confirms that fire was on the 500 block of Parkdale Drive.

The call came in at 3:03 a.m.

Deputy Fire Marshall Rick Anewalt confirms six people were in the home at the time of the fire. Four people managed to escape safely, but two were not able to get down the stairs in time.

"The fire crews came up and they saw fire coming out of the front side of the structure. They had two individuals on the small roof area and immediately threw up a ladder and got them down and then quickly knocked down the fire," Anewalt says.

The family was reportedly cooking tacos earlier in the evening and left oil on the stove which eventually started the fire.

There is substantial damage to the home and the family will not be able to return so they are staying with friends.

Cats and a dog were also saved.

