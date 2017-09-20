Amber Alert extended to South Carolina for missing 3-month-old

An Amber Alert that has been issued in North Carolina for a missing Haywood County girl has been extended to South Carolina.

Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.

She was allegedly abducted by Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran.

Officials say they may be headed to Ocala, Florida or Valdosta, Georgia. The suspects may be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a gray 199 GMC Suburban with North Dakota tags 489-AWH.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911

