AMBER Alert for missing 3-month-old cancelled; child safely recovered

An AMBER Alert for a 3-month old child has been canceled.

According to SLED, Cali Marie Cochran has been safely recovered. The alert was originally issued in North Carolina for the missing Haywood County girl and had been extended to South Carolina.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, deputies announced that baby Cali had been located and her parents, Heather and Rex Cochran, had been taken into custody around 5:25 p.m., according to a report by WHNS. The couple was located on the 400 block of Coffee Lane in Fletcher, NC.

Authorities say deputies found the couple and the baby in the basement of a building at that location.

Cochran was allegedly abducted by Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran, according to the Haywood County, NC, Sheriff's Office. They are listed as non-custodial parents in an advisory from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

WYFF reports the Cochrans were being sought by authorities in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges and fled to Haywood County with their 3-month-old daughter after an emergency custody order was issued.

Officials said the abduction took place at Tuesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Clyde, NC.

The AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday morning.

