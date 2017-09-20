AMBER Alert for missing 3-month-old cancelled; child safely recovered

An Amber Alert for a 3-month old child has been cancelled.More >>
An Amber Alert for a 3-month old child has been cancelled.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
Hurricane Maria has weakened temporarily to a Category 2 after leaving Puerto Rico to deal with catastrophic flash flooding.More >>
Hurricane Maria has weakened temporarily to a Category 2 after leaving Puerto Rico to deal with catastrophic flash flooding.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for possessing a firearm.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for possessing a firearm.More >>
Civil rights groups called for the Department of Justice to release its findings on the North Charleston Police Department.More >>
Civil rights groups called for the Department of Justice to release its findings on the North Charleston Police Department.More >>