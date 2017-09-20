Maybank Hwy blocked after fatal accident

One person has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. according to Charleston City Police spokesperson Charles Francis.

Francis has announced the motorcyclist has died in the crash.

No word on any other injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

Motorists on Johns Island are encouraged to go through West Ashley to get to Downtown Charleston.

